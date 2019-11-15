× Court docs: Greenwood man arrested on child pornography charges after search

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Greenwood man faces child pornography charges after police found thousands of illicit videos and images on electronic devices in his home.

The investigation into Gregory Goetzinger, 49, began on July 16, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a tip about a photo depicting child pornography uploaded on Feb. 8., 2019.

The IP address was traced to Goetzinger’s home in Greenwood, according to court documents. Greenwood police searched his home on Oct. 4, confiscating two laptops, a desktop computer and a USB drive.

Police found thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography, according to court documents. Investigators also found records of several of Goetzinger’s web searches. Those searches included phrases such as “12-year-old girls,” “jailbait” and “too young,” police said.

The thousands of photos and videos found on Goetzinger’s computer included depictions of minors in sexually explicit situations, according to court documents.

According to police, Goetzinger came to the Greenwood Police Department on Nov. 8 to speak to detectives about the case. Investigators asked him the investigation “came as a shock to him” or if the investigation was “what he feared.”

Goetzinger shrugged and stated “both,” according to court documents.

He’s charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, all level 5 felonies.