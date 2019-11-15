× Coroner identifies second victim in Martinsville mobile home fire

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Officials have identified the second of three people killed in a mobile home fire in Martinsville.

Morgan County Coroner Annette Butcher said 40-year-old Melissa White of Martinsville died in the early Wednesday morning fire.

Authorities had previously identified 40-year-old David Fouts as one of the victims. The third victim remains unidentified, though Butcher was “confident” that her office would make identification through dental records by Saturday.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on North Outer Drive near State Road 37 and South Ohio Street. The home was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Bitterly cold temperatures proved challenging for firefighters, prolonging the effort to extinguish the flames, according to Charlie Fraker, deputy fire chief for the Martinsville Fire Department.

Investigators have not determined the cause or nature of the fire. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and Martinsville Fire Department are investigating.