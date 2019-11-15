× Below normal temps continue into weekend

After spending 67 consecutive hours below freezing earlier this week we sure are grateful to have a high of 40 today but it is worth noting that even that “improvement” is still very much below where we should be this time of the year. We’ve only had 2 days this month where temperatures were actually above average. Cold start as we are, again, below freezing this morning but we should all be back up into the 30s by midday. High pressure is in control so no wet weather is expected today and we should remain mainly sunny until clouds push in overnight. Saturday doesn’t look too bad with a high of just 41 and a mix of sun and clouds. No major concerns in the weekend forecast. Sunday’s forecast will certainly be cooler than we’d like but topping off at 41 you’ll still absolutely be able to enjoy Touchdown Town. Tracking some rain chances next week but no signals showing a significant temperature improvement over the next seven days so we’ll just have to settle for not record breaking.