$5,000 reward offered for information in Greenwood gun store theft

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A reward is being offered for information in the theft of several firearms from a Greenwood gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the theft at Atkinson Firearms, 545 Christy Dr., Greenwood.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 12, several people forced their way into the business and stole nine guns. Investigators have released photos of persons of interest in the case along with a vehicle of interest.

The ATF and Greenwood Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into the case.

Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app or by visiting this website.