× ‘Tis the season: Check out some of the festive events kicking off this weekend around the Circle City

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Carmel’s Center Green

Opening day for this year’s Carmel Christkindlmarkt is this Saturday, November 16th at Carmel’s Center Green. Christkindlmarkt has brought the old world charm of Christmas in Germany to the heart of Carmel. This Christmas market tradition stretches back to Saxony, Germany during the middles ages. Over the centuries, the joys of the traditional Christmas markets spread from town to town, and around the world! The Christkindlmarkt is open Wednesdays-Sundays from November 16th-December 24th. Enjoy traditional German food and gifts sold by over 50 vendors, plus live music, a kids’ corner, ice skating and plenty of festive fun!

Junior League of Indianapolis Holiday Mart

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indy’s biggest holiday shopping extravaganza is back from November 13-17 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion! Holiday Mart is the signature fundraiser hosted by the Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI). This multi-day, annual holiday shopping event provides attendees with access to specialty retailers offering unique home goods, holiday gifts, fashion and more. Holiday Mart is completely planned, produced and staffed by Junior League of Indianapolis members. Not only does the Holiday Mart provide a venue for the best in apparel, children’s gifts, holiday decor, gourmet food items and more, but you will also be giving back to the Indianapolis community as you shop. Proceeds benefit the community projects and grants of the Junior League of Indianapolis, with special emphasis on health and education of children and their families. During its nearly 100 year history, the JLI has been involved with more than close to 200 community projects through hands-on volunteering and has donated or granted a combined total of more than $8 million to the Indianapolis community. Tickets may be purchased at the event for $16 or online for $12.

Festival of Trees

Indiana Historical Society History Center

Experience the joy of the holiday season at the History Center from November 15th-January 4th! Ninety-two elaborate trees – a dozen more than last year – are packed into the grand building, creating a winter wonderland to delight people of all ages. Over the years, they’ve featured upside-down trees, trees made from unconventional materials like balloons, tires and books, themed trees, more. This year, their tree sponsors are going all out and taking things to the next level, including a 30-foot showstopper tree paying tribute to nature in Indiana. You can vote for your favorites, but it will be a tough decision! Also, the History Center is a Salvation Army Angel Tree location. There’s something magical happening every day, including holiday sing-alongs, Elf on a Shelf, and more! Every Saturday from 10am-4pm is a “Jolly Saturday,” where attendees can enjoy crafts, games and fun for all ages.

Christmas Nights of Lights

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Christmas Nights of Lights is in full swing for the 2019 Holiday Season! Head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds any night from 6-10pm through January 1st to see over 1 million twinkling lights synchronized to holiday music played through your car stereo. This family-friendly event features a 2-mile car ride through more than a million LED lights powered by 50,000+ computer channels. Visitors of all ages will be awed by the larger-than-life trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and enchanting tunnels of lights. In the warmth of your own vehicle, you can sing along to the sounds of the season synchronized to holiday light displays. Admission is $7 per person and children 3 years old and under are free. A “Carload Special” of up to nine passengers is just $30.

Bands of America Grand National Championships

Lucas Oil Stadium (Downtown)

Music for All’s Bands of America Grand National Championships are taking place November 14th-16th at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bands of America Grand National Championship is the nation’s most exciting marching band event. First and foremost, Grand Nationals is an educational performance opportunity open to all high school bands. Grand Nationals is also a spectacular music and pageantry event, one that band fans from across the nation and around the world travel to for the exciting and creative performances.

Chelsea Handler: “Life Will Be The Death of Me” Tour

Old National Centre

Comedian Chelsea Handler is bringing her “Life Will Be The Death of Me” stand-up comedy tour to the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre this Saturday and Sunday, November 16-17th! The first show has already sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday. The shows will kick off at 7pm each night.

