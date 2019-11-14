× The streak of hours below freezing is broken

Wednesday was the first day of the work week with a snowfall or temperature record. In fact, after 67 hours below 32 degrees, Hoosiers finally saw temperatures rise above freezing. We’ll stay sunny and dry through the weekend with highs remaining in the low 40s. We’ll keep the high temperature in the 40s with a chance for rain early next week. The average high this time of year is 54 degrees and highs will be back in the 50s late next week.

After a warm start Fall as turned cooler for the Hoosier state.

Indianapolis spent 67 hours below freezing this week.

Indianapolis has had 2 days below freezing this month.

Indianapolis received almost three inches of snow this week.

Lows will fall into the teens overnight.

Lows will fall below freezing through this weekend.

High will be near 40 degrees Friday.

Warmer weather will move into the state late next week.