2 dead in shooting at Southern California high school

The streak of hours below freezing is broken

Posted 5:13 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, November 14, 2019

Wednesday was the first day of the work week with a snowfall or temperature record. In fact, after 67 hours below 32 degrees,  Hoosiers finally saw temperatures rise above freezing. We’ll stay sunny and dry through the weekend with highs remaining in the low 40s. We’ll keep the high temperature in the 40s with a chance for rain early next week. The average high this time of year is 54 degrees and highs will be back in the 50s late next week.

After a warm start Fall as turned cooler for the Hoosier state.

Indianapolis spent 67 hours below freezing this week.

Indianapolis has had 2 days below freezing this month.

Indianapolis received almost three inches of snow this week.

Lows will fall into the teens overnight.

Lows will fall below freezing through this weekend.

High will be near 40 degrees Friday.

Warmer weather will move into the state late next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.