Services begin Thursday for fallen Decatur Twp firefighter

Indianapolis, Ind – Services begin Thursday for the first Decatur Township firefighter to lose his life in the line of duty.

Lt. Tracy Hayden lost his battle with leukemia, leaving behind his wife and two young boys.

Lt. Hayden joined the department in 2002 and served for 17 years.

It’s believed a fire in 2015 ultimately claimed his life after he was exposed to chemicals while responding.

He was diagnosed with leukemia six months ago and passed away over the weekend at the age of 38.

The Decatur Township Fire Chief said Lt. Hayden loved serving his community and fought hard to get back to that job.

“It was a hazardous materials incident that spanned over a course of a couple months,” Chief Arnes said. “The initial run was a fire that they responded to an abandoned garage, and afterwards, once the fire was put out, was when we learned of some of the chemicals that were inside.”

Services to honor Lt. Hayden:

Calling, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

3 – 8 p.m.

Valley Mills Christian Church

5555 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis

Service, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

11 a.m.

Decatur Central High School

5251 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis

Procession:

Southwest on Kentucky Avenue

South on Mendenhall Road

East on Mooresville Road (West Newton)

North on Mooresville Road – Turns into High School Road at Nolte Street

Stop at Station 71 (5410 S. High School Road)

East on Thompson Road

North on Mann Road

East on Superior Road

North on Foltz Street

Northeast on Kentucky Avenue

North on West Street

North on Dr. Martin Luther King Street

East on 29th Street

North on Illinois Street

West on 34th Street into Crown Hill

Burial

Services at Crown Hill Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the following causes in memory of Lt. Tracy Hayden: