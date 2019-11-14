Services begin Thursday for fallen Decatur Twp firefighter
Indianapolis, Ind – Services begin Thursday for the first Decatur Township firefighter to lose his life in the line of duty.
Lt. Tracy Hayden lost his battle with leukemia, leaving behind his wife and two young boys.
Lt. Hayden joined the department in 2002 and served for 17 years.
It’s believed a fire in 2015 ultimately claimed his life after he was exposed to chemicals while responding.
He was diagnosed with leukemia six months ago and passed away over the weekend at the age of 38.
The Decatur Township Fire Chief said Lt. Hayden loved serving his community and fought hard to get back to that job.
“It was a hazardous materials incident that spanned over a course of a couple months,” Chief Arnes said. “The initial run was a fire that they responded to an abandoned garage, and afterwards, once the fire was put out, was when we learned of some of the chemicals that were inside.”
Services to honor Lt. Hayden:
Calling, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
- 3 – 8 p.m.
- Valley Mills Christian Church
- 5555 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis
Service, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
- 11 a.m.
- Decatur Central High School
- 5251 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis
Procession:
- Southwest on Kentucky Avenue
- South on Mendenhall Road
- East on Mooresville Road (West Newton)
- North on Mooresville Road – Turns into High School Road at Nolte Street
- Stop at Station 71 (5410 S. High School Road)
- East on Thompson Road
- North on Mann Road
- East on Superior Road
- North on Foltz Street
- Northeast on Kentucky Avenue
- North on West Street
- North on Dr. Martin Luther King Street
- East on 29th Street
- North on Illinois Street
- West on 34th Street into Crown Hill
Burial
- Services at Crown Hill Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the following causes in memory of Lt. Tracy Hayden:
- Decatur Township Just Cause Foundation
- Supporting Heroes, Inc.
- Donations can be sent to: Decatur Township Fire Department, 5410 S High School Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221