Police ask for help identifying pair that may have information about frightening Henry County home invasion

STRAUGHN, Ind. – Police are requesting help identifying a man and a woman who may have information about a frightening home invasion in Henry County.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 4. A man came through the front door of a home on U.S. 40 between the Henry County line and the town of Straughn.

The man was armed; he confronted the homeowner and bound the homeowner and his wife with zip ties and duct tape. He forced them to open a safe, taking guns and cash, before leaving. The man remained calm during the entire encounter, police said, and never appeared nervous.

“I would be very shocked if this was the first time he’s ever done it,” Sgt. Mark Reece with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department told CBS4.

Indiana State Police now want to talk to two people who may have information about the case. They released photos of both individuals on Thursday.

The man is believed to be in his mid-40s, had a tattoo on the left side of his neck and tattoos on his left should and chest. He’s between 5’6” and 5’9” with a medium build and a buzz-style haircut. He also wears glasses and has both ears pierced.

The woman is believed to be in her 40s with long, blonde hair. She has a medium build and a tattoo across her chest. Both are believed to be traveling in a black or dark blue Pontiac car.

Anyone with information should contact Henry County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Mark Reece at mreece@henrycounty.in.gov or 765-529-5669, or Indiana State Police Sergeant Scott Jarvis at sjarvis@isp.in.gov, or 765-778-2121. Tips can be made anonymously.