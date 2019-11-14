Northern Indiana school district restoring system after cyberattack

2 dead in shooting at Southern California high school

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana school district is working to restore its computer system after hackers crippled the network by infecting it with ransomware.

The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp. notified staff and students’ families Tuesday of the hackers’ attack.

An email to staff said the district’s computer network was infected with ransomware that knocked out “all internal network systems” districtwide.

District spokeswoman Lucha Ramey said that technology staff shut down the corporation’s servers and began running “scrubbing” software Tuesday after learning of the virus.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the district said Wednesday it was still working to bring the network servers back online.

Earlier this year, officials in LaPorte County, also in northern Indiana, paid about $132,000 in ransom to hackers who took over some of the county government’s computers.

