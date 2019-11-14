Hendricks County middle school student suffers minor injuries after being cut by another student
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.– A student at Cascade Middle School was detained after cutting another student with a knife, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident happened Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the school around 10 a.m.
It’s unclear what led to the incident, or where exactly it occurred. Police say one student pulled a knife on and later cut a second student. The victim had minor injuries and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.
There was a temporary lockdown at the school for about five minutes.
Superintendent Jim Diagostino issued this statement:
“Today we had a situation at Cascade Middle School. Our school was placed on a soft lock down this morning due to an incident involving two male students. The soft lock down was temporary and the school resumed regular operations.
“One student experienced superficial wounds from a knife. The student was treated at school by our onsite personnel.
“The other student is currently detained by law enforcement. The student is being addressed accordingly through our School Resource Officer and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department to the fullest extent of the law and our student code of conduct expectations. The student will be suspended and recommended for expulsion.
“All other students at CMS are safe and secure. Again, two students were involved in the incident and their parents have been notified. Student safety is always our #1 priority.
Thanks for all you do to provide support, insistence, and high expectations.”