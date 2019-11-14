× Hamilton County deputy faces criminal charge after speeding on US-31

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County Deputy faces a criminal charge after going faster than 100 MPH while responding to assist a fellow officer.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Patrick Clennon was responding to assist a fellow officer who was not responding to his radio while investigating a disturbance complaint.

While on his way to assist the officer, the department said Clennon failed to use his emergency lights or siren while speeding in excess of 100 MPH. This resulted in Clennon losing control of his vehicle, crossing the median into oncoming traffic.

A driver swerved to avoid hitting Clennon and crashing, suffering minor damage. The department said it received multiple complaints from people on US 31 at the time of the crash.

“Keeping Hamilton County safe is my top priority,” Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said. “The policies and procedures of the Sheriff’s Office are in place to protect our citizens and officers. Actions outside of the law or policy that jeopardize officer safety and the safety of the community are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated.”

Clennon was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. The investigation resulted in a reckless driving charge to be filed against Clennon. He remains on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Sheriff Quakenbush said he will use the incident as a teachable moment.