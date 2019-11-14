Columbus woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Ripley County

Posted 11:23 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24PM, November 14, 2019

Ripley County, Ind. — A Columbus woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Holton, Ind. Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 pm Wednesday near the intersection of US 50 and Michigan Road. Police say a Marion Harding, 21 of Holton, was traveling northbound failed to yield for Craig Schneckenberger, 62 of Columbus that was traveling westbound.

Harding’s vehicle entered Schneckenberger’s path, resulting in a crash that sent both vehicles off the roadway.

Schneckenberger was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition. A front-seat passenger, Sally Schneckenberger, 61 of Columbus, was transported to a Madison hospital where she died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Harding and a front-seat passenger, 77-year-old Minor Adams, were transported to an Ohio hospital in serious condition. A 16-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.

