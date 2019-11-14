2 dead in shooting at Southern California high school

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 43 ‘Brissett Returns For Division Battle’ now available

Posted 4:16 pm, November 14, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to return from a knee injury to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South battle.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins breakdown the Colts’ matchup with the 4-5 Jaguars, who are getting their starting quarterback — Nick Foles — back from injury as well. Will Brissett’s knee limit him? Can the Colts contain Leonard Fournette? Will Indy’s offensive line hold up against a daunting Jacksonville pass rush?

The crew also discusses the team’s decision to stick with Adam Vinatieri, whose struggles this season have been well documented.

The guys also touch on the division leading Houston Texans’ huge matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.