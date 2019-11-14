Cold air sticks in Central Indiana

Posted 6:08 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43AM, November 14, 2019
Data pix.

Wednesday morning we were colder than Chicago but today we're starting off the day four degrees warmer than them!  That being said, Missoula and Denver are both still above where we are.  At least we're heading in the right direction and will continue to improve, degree by degree, each day into the weekend.

Our morning temperatures are still cold and below average but we're 20° warmer this morning than we were 24 hours ago.Wind chills are still in the 20s this morning so I'd still advise your winter coat and gloves.  Wind chills will stay in the 20s until about noon. Let's break down the temperature comparison here. We've only had two days so far this month where our average temperature has gotten to or above where climate records consider "normal".  Wednesday's high was only 29 degrees which is actually colder than our average LOW this time of the year!  Our high will be an improvement today but still some fifteen degrees below normal.  Winter coat still absolutely needed but it is a relief to see a technical improvement. We'll reach back to the freezing line today which will be the first time we've been that "warm" since early Monday afternoon.  The southwesterly breeze will be a big help and already has helped overnight. Tomorrow we creep one degree closer to average but still expecting it to feel cold.  The wind will also be switching to the north so feeling icy yet again.  Not tracking any significant wet weather in the coming days.  Small chance for rain on the tail end of the weekend but more likely but Tuesday.

