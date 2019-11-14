Boone County crash leaves Indianapolis woman dead

2 dead in shooting at Southern California high school

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– An Indianapolis woman died Thursday in a crash in Boone County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened at the intersection of CR 100 South and CR 400 East around 11:20 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies a woman was going northbound on CR 400 East in a gray Subaru Legacy and failed to stop at an intersection. The Subaru was t-boned by a gold Chrysler Town and Country van who was not required to stop at the intersection.

The van hit the Subaru on the rear drivers’ side.

The Subaru had three passengers inside, including the victim, 54-year-old Sherry Dennis of Indianapolis. She was seated behind the driver.

Others involved in the crash were transported to the hospital, but officials did not indicate their injuries were severe.

The crash remains under investigation.

