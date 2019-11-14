LIVESTREAM: Police search for gunman after at least 6 hurt in Southern California high school shooting

LIVESTREAM: Police search for gunman after 5 hospitalized in Southern California high school shooting

Posted 11:22 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10PM, November 14, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A shooting has been reported at a high school in Southern California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday morning.

Deputies have arrived at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, some 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the department said. KTLA reported that five people were hospitalized after the shooting. At least two of them were in critical condition, according to Henry Mayo Hospital.

“Emergency Alert: There is an incident at Saugus High School – as a precaution we are placing all schools on lockdown until law enforcement advises otherwise,” the district tweeted shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Deputies are looking for a suspect described as an Asian male in black clothing, the department indicated on Twitter.

All schools in two districts were placed on lockdown as a result.

