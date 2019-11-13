Vice President Pence to attend event in Indianapolis next week

Posted 3:25 pm, November 13, 2019, by

US Vice President Mike Pence (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Vice President Mike Pence will return to the Hoosier State next week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Pence will deliver remarks at the Strada Education Network National Symposium Welcome Reception.  Prior to the Indy event, he’ll tour the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin.

That same day, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is scheduled to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry hearings in Washington, D.C.

The Vice President was last in Indiana in September, asking Hoosiers to urge Congress to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Details of traffic restrictions around Pence’s visit have not yet been announced.

