Meijer unveils its deals for Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales

Like many other retailers, Meijer is giving shoppers a look at its Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales.

Meijer’s two-day sale begins at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The ad features 82 pages of deals on electronics, appliances, movies, toys and more.

Here are some of the top deals, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

Electronics and video games

  • Sega Genesis Mini for $49 (save $30)
  • Playstation 4 Pro for $299 (save $100)
  • Buy One, Get One Free on select video games
  • 2nd-Gen AirPods for $159 + $50 off next purchase
  • Fitbit Versa Lite for $99.95 (save $60) + $20 off next purchase
  • Google Nest Hub for $79 (save $50) + $20 off next purchase
  • LG SJ4R 4.1 Sound Bar for $179.99 (save $220) + $30 off next purchase
  • App Store and iTunes gift cards for 15% off when you buy $50 worth or more ($500 max)

4K TVs on sale

  • Samsung 75” Smart 4K UHD TV for $749.99 (save $750)
  • Element 65” Smart Roku 4K UHD TV for $349.99 (save $250)
  • Samsung 55” Smart 4K UHD TV for $329.99 (save $200)
  • Element 55” Smart Roku 4K UHD TV for $179.99 (save $270)
  • Samsung 50” Smart 4K UHD TV for $279.99 (save $220)
  • RCA 50” 4K UHD TV for $179.99 (save $200)
  • Samsung 43” Smart 4K UHD TV for $229.99 (save $220)

Deals that include gift cards

  • $150 off next purchase when you buy the iPad Air
  • $125 off next purchase when you buy the iPad Mini
  • $50 off next purchase when you buy the iPad 7th Gen or Apple TV
  • $25 off next purchase when you buy the Nintendo 2DS XL
  • $25 off next purchase when you buy any Beats products featured in the ad scan
  • $50 off next purchase when you buy one Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
