Meijer unveils its deals for Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales
Like many other retailers, Meijer is giving shoppers a look at its Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales.
Meijer’s two-day sale begins at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The ad features 82 pages of deals on electronics, appliances, movies, toys and more.
Here are some of the top deals, according to BestBlackFriday.com:
Electronics and video games
- Sega Genesis Mini for $49 (save $30)
- Playstation 4 Pro for $299 (save $100)
- Buy One, Get One Free on select video games
- 2nd-Gen AirPods for $159 + $50 off next purchase
- Fitbit Versa Lite for $99.95 (save $60) + $20 off next purchase
- Google Nest Hub for $79 (save $50) + $20 off next purchase
- LG SJ4R 4.1 Sound Bar for $179.99 (save $220) + $30 off next purchase
- App Store and iTunes gift cards for 15% off when you buy $50 worth or more ($500 max)
4K TVs on sale
- Samsung 75” Smart 4K UHD TV for $749.99 (save $750)
- Element 65” Smart Roku 4K UHD TV for $349.99 (save $250)
- Samsung 55” Smart 4K UHD TV for $329.99 (save $200)
- Element 55” Smart Roku 4K UHD TV for $179.99 (save $270)
- Samsung 50” Smart 4K UHD TV for $279.99 (save $220)
- RCA 50” 4K UHD TV for $179.99 (save $200)
- Samsung 43” Smart 4K UHD TV for $229.99 (save $220)
Deals that include gift cards
- $150 off next purchase when you buy the iPad Air
- $125 off next purchase when you buy the iPad Mini
- $50 off next purchase when you buy the iPad 7th Gen or Apple TV
- $25 off next purchase when you buy the Nintendo 2DS XL
- $25 off next purchase when you buy any Beats products featured in the ad scan
- $50 off next purchase when you buy one Samsung Galaxy Watch Active