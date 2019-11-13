Marquette comes back on Purdue for 65-55 win

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Markus Howard #0 of the Marquette Golden Eagles drives against Nojel Eastern #20 of the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Fiserv Forum on November 13, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Purdue led by 18 in the first half, but went cold down the stretch in a 65-55 loss to Marquette, Thursday night in Milwaukee.

The Boilermakers (1-2) were led by Matt Haarms’ 14 points and Jahaad Proctor’s 13, but the Golden Eagles caught fire in the second half, outscoring the Gold & Black 40-17 in the final 20 minutes to secure the win. Purdue shot just 20-for-59 (34%) from the field throughout the game, including a 6-for-24 (25%) mark beyond the three-point line. At the charity stripe, the Boilermakers were no better, hitting just nine of their 21 attempts (43%).

The Gold & Black next host Chicago State, Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Mackey Arena.

