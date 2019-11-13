× Marquette comes back on Purdue for 65-55 win

Purdue led by 18 in the first half, but went cold down the stretch in a 65-55 loss to Marquette, Thursday night in Milwaukee.

The Boilermakers (1-2) were led by Matt Haarms’ 14 points and Jahaad Proctor’s 13, but the Golden Eagles caught fire in the second half, outscoring the Gold & Black 40-17 in the final 20 minutes to secure the win. Purdue shot just 20-for-59 (34%) from the field throughout the game, including a 6-for-24 (25%) mark beyond the three-point line. At the charity stripe, the Boilermakers were no better, hitting just nine of their 21 attempts (43%).

The Gold & Black next host Chicago State, Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Mackey Arena.