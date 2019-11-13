Man who robbed liquor store with butcher knife being sought by Marion police

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department (MPD) are asking the public to help identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store with a butcher knife Tuesday.

Police said around 9:06 p.m. on November 12, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Save-On Liquor Store on the 3700 block of South Western Avenue.

A store clerk reported that a man entered the store wearing a mask and hoodie which partially covered his face.

According to police, the clerk told the man to remove his hood and masked.

The man allegedly refused, displayed a butcher knife and told the clerk that it “was a stick up.”

The clerk told police that the man said he was serious and demanded she open the cash register or he would stab her.

Police said the clerk complied as the suspect reached over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

MPD said the suspect left the store and the clerk called 911.

Police are describing the man as in his 20’s, around 5’9″ in height and weighing between 170-200 lbs with a stocky build.

He was described as wearing a grey sweatshirt with the hood up, dark grey sweatpants and a mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).