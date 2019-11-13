× Jacoby Brissett practices fully Wednesday, suggesting he’ll start vs Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It appears Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s health has progressed enough to be able to rejoin the starting lineup Sunday after getting in a full day of practice Wednesday.

Brissett sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the second quarter of the 26-24 loss at Pittsburgh. Even so, he took the vast majority of the reps with the No. 1 offense in the three practices prior to Sunday’s 16-12 loss to the Dolphins.

When head coach Frank Reich determined Brissett was operating at approximately 80% efficiency last week, he informed backup Brian Hoyer Saturday morning he would start against Miami.

Reich made it clear that if Brissett was able to practice fully Wednesday, he will be the starter for the Colts’ matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I’m not going to try to make any secret about it, I’m really not. If he’s practicing Wednesday and taking the full practice, at that point we’ll say, ‘We’re ready to go. He’s our starter and we’ll go full bore,’’’ Reich said Monday.

Brissett’s listing as a full participant on Wednesday’s practice report means barring a setback, he’ll be healthy enough to start.

Worth noting Jack Doyle DNP with shoulder injury. And Pierre Desir still out with hamstring.

Worth noting Jack Doyle DNP with shoulder injury. And Pierre Desir still out with hamstring. https://t.co/b1swyH5hR4 — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) November 13, 2019

