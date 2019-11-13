Holcomb not criticizing school closings for protest

Posted 3:48 pm, November 13, 2019, by

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t promising any quick action on the call for further boosting teacher pay that thousands of educators will be making at the Statehouse next week.

Teacher unions say at least 107 school districts with more than 40 percent of Indiana’s students will be closed Tuesday while their teachers attend the rally.

Holcomb didn’t criticize school districts for closing the day of the union-organized rally, saying it was a local decision.

The Republican governor said Thursday he applauds teachers for expressing their concerns but he’s waiting for a teacher pay commission he appointed to make recommendations by the end of next year.

The rally dubbed “Red for Ed Action Day” will happen on the day legislators are gathering for organization meetings ahead of their 2020 session.

