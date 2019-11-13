× From a second day of record cold to a slow warm up

As predicted, Indianapolis woke up to a second day of single-digit, record cold. A low of 9 degrees broke the old record of 10 degrees set back in 1986. The temperature in Indianapolis has been below freezing since 3pm Monday. We should get above freezing Thursday afternoon as a warming trend takes hold for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 30s Thursday, before warming into the 40s on Friday. We’ll stay sunny and dry through the weekend with highs remaining in the 40s. The average high this time of year is 54 degrees and highs will be back in the 50s by Monday.

As of 5pm Wednesday we have spent 50 consecutive hours below freezing.

