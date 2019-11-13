Continued bitterly cold spell for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We broke another cold record this morning as we dipped to 9°. Our wind is lighter and has switched to the south, so wind chills aren't as serious as they were Tuesday morning. The actual air temperature has dipped colder in a few of our towns. That snow cover makes it very easy for cold air to slide into central Indiana.

Indianapolis is actually colder than Minneapolis and Missoula this morning! The extreme cold is also breaking records in some southern states.

We'll stay very cold all morning, only climbing to 24° by noon. Highs will stay just below freezing. We're heading into our 40th consecutive hour of below freezing this morning and likely won't get above that freezing line area-wide until Thursday afternoon. Normal highs this time of the year would be in the 50s. Yesterday's average temp was a solid 30-degree departure from normal.

A few flurries are possible Wednesday evening but no widespread or accumulating snow will happen anywhere in central Indiana.

Still cold and very much below normal tonight, but the temperatures won't be quite as dramatic or record-breaking as they have been so far this week.

The temperatures will slightly improve on Thursday, but still nowhere nearly as warm as it should be in mid-November. Actually, our normal low this time of year is 36° and that's about where we will top off tomorrow.

Still climbing toward the weekend with consistently below average highs and lows. Very few wet weather chances over the next seven days.