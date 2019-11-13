× Carmel police seek suspect in cell phone store robbery

CARMEL, Ind.– Police in Carmel are looking for a suspect following a cell phone store robbery.

The crime occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the AT&T store located in the 2100 block of East 116th Street.

Officers say several phones and tablet devices were stolen.

Carmel police described the suspect as “a heavier set black male, wearing a black coat with a hood, black shorts, black shoes and a camouflage face mask.”

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Carmel police at 317-571-2533. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).