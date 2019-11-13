LIVESTREAM: House convenes first public hearings in impeachment case against President Trump

Carmel police seek suspect in cell phone store robbery

Posted 12:53 pm, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, November 13, 2019

Photos of the suspect courtesy of Carmel police

CARMEL, Ind.– Police in Carmel are looking for a suspect following a cell phone store robbery.

The crime occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 10  at the AT&T store located in the 2100 block of East 116th Street.

Officers say several phones and tablet devices were stolen.

Carmel police described the suspect as “a heavier set black male, wearing a black coat with a hood, black shorts, black shoes and a camouflage face mask.”

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Carmel police at 317-571-2533. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.