Broad Ripple’s Lola Blu Boutique offers whimsical atmosphere, personalized service, affordable prices for the fiercely fashionable

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A few years ago, Pamela Moosey looked around her Broad Ripple community and realized there was something missing.

“I just thought we needed a really feminine boutique that was affordable that catered to all kinds of women and was customer service based,” she explained.

So, a little over 2 and a half years ago, she opened Lola Blu Boutique in a quaint cottage off Cornell Avenue, just north of the canal. Since then, Lola Blu has been a huge hit with the community and with local influencers, thanks to its chic Bohemian style and affordable prices.

“A lot of the reason why people like to come here is it’s kind of an experience,” explained Moosey. “When you walk in it smells really good. It’s really feminine, clean and happy.”

One of her favorite parts of owning Lola Blu is the personal, one-on-one experience she gets with her customers helping them find the perfect look for an event or date night.

“It’s really fun to find the perfect outfit that somebody really feels good in so when they are walking out, they are feeling really good about what they are going to wear for that certain special occasion,” she said.

Moosey considers Lola Blu Boutique a “one-stop shop” where customers enjoy a whimsical, feminine and aromatic environment that caters to a wide range of ages and styles.

“I cater a lot to the boho-type look, but we also have a lot of simple pieces. A lot of gift items,” she said.”A lot of comfy waffle knits and so forth in the winter and in the Fall.”

Speaking of Fall, when it comes to this season’s style forecast, she says it’s all about green.

“There’s going to be a lot of different shades of green and lots of print, some floral print, insects, even butterflies,” Moosey noted.

“I like to also have a lot of comfortable lounge-type clothes, knits to put with your favorite jeans and comfy shoes, then accessorize with a little pop of color,” she added.

When it comes to cultivating her inventory, Moosey pays close attention to details– from buttons and ruffles to silhouettes and texture/softness of the materials—and puts just as much focus on the perfect jewelry, shoes, hats and other accessories to complete the perfect look.

But one thing that she always tries to be conscious of is maintaining an affordable price-point, because she believes it’s simply the right thing to do.

“I think we’re all in the same boat. We all work really hard and we all have to be a little bit careful with how we spend our money,” Moosey explained. “Having a shop where you can get your outfit, jewelry, a pair of shoes and not spend over $100 is really helpful for everybody.”

Lola Blu also extends that helpfulness to impact others through charity events throughout the year.

“Lola actually means “Lots of Love Around” so I really like to give back to my community. I think it’s important to give back to different charities and things that I believe in,” Moosey said.

“I look forward to doing some more charity events to help feed children, to help abused women, to help local animal shelters… I love horses so I eventually want to do something to give back to help rescue race horses and other horses that need help,” she added.

Four Things You Need to Know About Lola Blu Boutique:

Owner Pamela Moosey opened Lola Blu Boutique a little over 2 and a half years ago in a small cottage in Broad Ripple. Her vision for the boutique was to be a “one-stop shop” offering a whimsical, feminine and aromatic environment that caters to a wide range of ages and styles at an affordable price point.

Lola Blu also likes to showcase locally-based products like scents by highly-popular Ambre Blends. Moosey has also brought in products like locally-made organic skincare as well as jewelry made by local artisans.

Moosey always has a sale going on. Check out their sale rack inside and [when weather permits] you’ll find a rolling rack outside showcasing sale items. Lola Blu Boutique also takes part in the annual large-scale Broad Ripple Village sidewalk sale, which takes place near the end of July.

If you’re doing your holiday shopping, they offer plenty of gifting options beyond just clothing– like candles, fragrance, jewelry other accessories, as well as gift cards.

For more information about Lola Blu Boutique, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook and Instagram

While in Broad Ripple, check out these other popular local hot-spots located within a short walk from Lola Blu Boutique:

Just Pop In!

Public Greens

Sangrita Saloon

Sun King Tap Room