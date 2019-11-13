× 2 men taken into custody after police chase in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Two men are in custody after a car chase in Fishers.

Police were originally called about a drunk driver on I-69 around 12 a.m. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going.

The car stopped on Olio Road and two men in the car got out and ran from police.

Officers with the Fishers Police Department caught one of the men right away, but it took them a little longer to catch the second man. He is now in custody as well.

Police think one of the men was armed, but they haven’t found a weapon.

They said there was some indication a shot was fired at the end of the chase, but they haven’t been able to confirm that.

Police are still piecing together what happened and why the two men ran from police. They’re also trying to figure out if the car they were in was stolen.

The Fishers Police Department will hold a press conference at 6 a.m.