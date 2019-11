× UPDATE: Person changing flat tire hit, killed by pickup truck on SB I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person died in a crash on southbound I-465 early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. near the Washington Street exit on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police tells us one person died.

The right two lanes of southbound I-465 are closed in the area while police investigate the crash.