Woman facing murder charge, 2 other people arrested after discovery of body in Evansville garage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Police in Evansville arrested three people after finding a body in a garage Monday morning.

Investigators found the body after receiving a tip. They said it appeared someone had tried to conceal the body, which had been in the home for an “extended amount of time,” according to WEHT.

Police arrested 32-year-old Angela Paul, 56-year-old Gary Anderson and 55-year-old Joan Paul.

Angela Paul faces charges of murder, obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a dead body. Gary Anderson and Joan Paul were both charged with obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a dead body.

All three have been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, police said.

The body was found in a detached garage at a home in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Avenue. Police were dispatched to the location after receiving a call for a welfare check just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.