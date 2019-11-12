× Sullivan County man arrested on sexual battery charges involving girls under 17

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Dugger man has been arrested for sexual battery committed against two girls under the age of 17, according to Indiana State Police.

State police say they began an investigation on August 13 after they received information from the Dugger Town Marshall regarding allegations of physical and sexual battery, as well as strangulation.

Through the investigation, authorities determined that 20-year-old William T. Smith physically and sexually battered and strangled two girls under the age of 17 on two separate occasions in Sullivan County.

A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest on November 12. Smith turned himself in and has bonded out.

Smith is facing the following charges: