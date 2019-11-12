Enter for your chance to win tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE!

Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford suspending campaign, cites ‘impeachment noise’

Posted 2:19 pm, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, November 12, 2019

MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: (l-r) Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) and moderator Chuck Todd appear on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday August 18, 2019. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

CONCORD, NH: Former South Carolina Governor, U.S. Representative and Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford will suspend his presidential bid Tuesday, according to a campaign release.

Governor Sanford announced his decision in front of the New Hampshire State House, and cited the polarized political climate encircling the Congressional Impeachment Inquiry.

“I am suspending my race for the Presidency because impeachment has made my goal of making the debt, deficit and spending issue a part of this presidential debate impossible right now. From day one, I was fully aware of how hard it would be to elevate these issues with a sitting president of my own party ignoring them. Impeachment noise has moved what was hard to herculean as nearly everything in Republican party politics is currently viewed through the prism of impeachment,” Sanford said.

The release from the campaign said that Sanford pledges to continue building awareness on the issue of debt and deficits.

Sanford calls the national debt as “the most predictable financial crisis in the history of our nation.”

“More than anything we need a debate about our debt and how we pay for this political season’s many grand promises and the ones already accumulated in Washington. We also need a robust debate on trade and tariffs, our belief in institutions, the President’s tone and a whole lot more, but those things will not happen in a Republican primary embattled with impeachment,” said Sanford.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.