Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford suspending campaign, cites 'impeachment noise'

CONCORD, NH: Former South Carolina Governor, U.S. Representative and Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford will suspend his presidential bid Tuesday, according to a campaign release.

Governor Sanford announced his decision in front of the New Hampshire State House, and cited the polarized political climate encircling the Congressional Impeachment Inquiry.

“I am suspending my race for the Presidency because impeachment has made my goal of making the debt, deficit and spending issue a part of this presidential debate impossible right now. From day one, I was fully aware of how hard it would be to elevate these issues with a sitting president of my own party ignoring them. Impeachment noise has moved what was hard to herculean as nearly everything in Republican party politics is currently viewed through the prism of impeachment,” Sanford said.

The release from the campaign said that Sanford pledges to continue building awareness on the issue of debt and deficits.

Sanford calls the national debt as “the most predictable financial crisis in the history of our nation.”

“More than anything we need a debate about our debt and how we pay for this political season’s many grand promises and the ones already accumulated in Washington. We also need a robust debate on trade and tariffs, our belief in institutions, the President’s tone and a whole lot more, but those things will not happen in a Republican primary embattled with impeachment,” said Sanford.