Police seeking suspect in series of thefts from vehicles in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Grant County are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing items from multiple vehicles.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Marion Police Department said they are investigating a series of thefts in which several items were taken from vehicles.

Police said a possible suspect is needed to be identified and brought in for questioning.

Anyone with information about these incidents or can help identify the suspect in the surveillance photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).

The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous, according to police.

You can also report information on suspect’s whereabouts by going to P3tips.com.