Enter for your chance to win tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE!

Police remind people to watch for changing conditions after truck ends up in pond

Posted 4:26 pm, November 12, 2019, by

Photo//Fishers Police Department

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are reminding people to watch their speed as the weather changes after a truck wound up in a retention pond Tuesday.

The Carmel Police Department said a driver was heading south on 3rd Avenue Southwest when they lost control and went into a retention pond. The driver was able to get out on their own safely.

The department said the incident serves as a good example of the importance of adjusting your speed based on roadway surface conditions.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says drivers are often unprepared for winter driving and forget to take it slow. They remind people that roads that might seem dry may actually be slippery and dangerous.

INDOT reminds drivers to take it slow, stay attentive and reduce your speed no matter what type of vehicle you drive. Even if you have a vehicle with four-wheel drive, you may not be able to stop any faster or maintain control any better once you lose traction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.