× Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the near south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Shelby Street, which is just south of Raymond Street and near Garfield Park, around 3:04 a.m.

They found a man lying inside the common area of Garfield Terrace Apartments. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police believe he was shot at least once, and they’re investigating other injuries on his body.

IMPD Homicide Detectives spoke with potential witnesses. The witnesses told detectives they heard a disturbance shortly before the man was killed. Detectives do not believe he lives at the location. They think he just ducked inside the apartment because it’s so cold.