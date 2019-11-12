Enter for your chance to win tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE!

Pacers assign Oladipo to practice with G League affiliate Fort Wayne

Posted 1:32 pm, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:39PM, November 12, 2019

Victor Oladipo (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo will take another step in his return to the NBA.

The Pacers announced Tuesday that the All-Star guard has been assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Oladipo will practice with the Mad Ants Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis and will be recalled after practice.

Oladipo ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. He had surgery and missed the rest of the season.

Since then, the Pacers star has been rehabbing the injury. The team has not announced a timetable for his return to the Pacers lineup, but he has been practicing with the team since late October.

