Minnesota teen with Down syndrome bags 6-point buck

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – It was a moment this Minnesota family thought they’d never see—their teen son bagged his first buck over the weekend.

WCCO reports 19-year-old Pierce Pennaz has Down syndrome. He’s passionate about hunting, and he’s been out with his dad Steve Pennaz several times.

Pierce was part of an apprentice program in Minnesota that allows youth to hunt with a parent or guardian for two years, according to WCCO. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said after that Pierce would need to pass a firearms safety course in order to continue hunting.

Steve approached Rep. Jim Nash of Waconia and other lawmakers about a bill extending the apprenticeship program, and it passed this year.

As a result, Pierce was able to go out with his dad again this year and accomplish something incredible.

Pierce bagged his first buck!

“He had about a 120-yard shot, which is a long shot for a 20-gauge, and he made a perfect hit on the deer,” Steve said.

It was a magical moment for the father-son hunting duo. “I just said what an amazing experience, and what an amazing young man,” Steve said.