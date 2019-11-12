Enter for your chance to win tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE!

IPS teachers to see significant raises following board’s vote Tuesday night

Posted 1:09 pm, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:40PM, November 12, 2019

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) teachers are getting some good news ahead of the holiday season.

The IPS Board of School Commissioners will vote to approve more than $31 million in pay increases for teachers and other employees during a work session Tuesday night.

According to the collective bargaining agreement between IPS and the Indianapolis Education Association,

  • The salary range for the 2019-2020 school year is $45,200 to $82,800, not including TRF contributions.
  • The salary range for the 2020-2021 school year is $47,800 to $90,000, not including TRF contributions.

At the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, the salaries of returning full-time teachers started at $42,587. The deal also increases the max on the pay scale, which used to be $74,920.

To make up for a previous pay freeze, teachers with more than three years of experience in the district could see increases between $4,400 and $9,400.

The salary increases for the 2019-2020 school year are effective starting July 25, 2019, meaning teachers will get retroactive pay as long as they were employed with IPS as of Nov. 12, 2019. The agreement states no other monetary provisions are retroactive.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Arlington Middle School, where additional details will be released about the investment and what the raises look like for individual employees.

