Find school closings and delays here
Enter for your chance to win tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE!

Indianapolis police seeking man wanted for criminal recklessness

Posted 11:33 am, November 12, 2019, by

Jasper Jefferson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help locate a man wanted for criminal recklessness.

IMPD said on Monday, November 4, Jasper Jefferson told his girlfriend he was going to kill her and then shot at her in their home.

Police said Jefferson left the home in his vehicle and was found by officers, but drove away when they attempted to stop him.

He crashed near 25th Street and Routiers Avenue and fled on foot and was not found, according to police.

Jefferson has a mental disorder and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jasper Jefferson, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.