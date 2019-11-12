Indianapolis fire crews find dog with gunshot wound inside burning house

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A dog was found shot inside a burning home on the near west side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department received a radio run for a residence fire in the 1200 block of North Livingston Avenue around 2 a.m. Flames were visible when they arrived, but they were able to quickly put out the fire.

There were no humans inside the home, but they found two dogs—including one suffering from a gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Animal Control came to the scene and got the dog that was shot. The other dog remained on scene, waiting for the owner to return.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting.