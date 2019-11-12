Enter for your chance to win tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE!

Indiana judges involved in downtown shooting to face suspensions, reinstatement

Posted 1:17 pm, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:04PM, November 12, 2019

Left to right: Andrew Adams, Sabrina Bell and Bradley Jacobs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three judges involved in a May 1 shooting in downtown Indianapolis will face suspensions without pay followed by reinstatement, according to a decision by the Indiana Supreme Court.

As previously reported, judges Andrew Adams, Bradley Jacobs and Sabrina Bell were out socializing around 3 a.m. on the night of the incident and decided to walk to a nearby White Castle on South Street.

Court documents said that the judges were outside the restaurant, and that Bell was intoxicated at this time. Around 3:17 a.m., an SUV drove past the group and yelled something, allegedly prompting Bell to “extend her middle finger to the occupants of the SUV.”

Alfredo Vazquez parked the SUV and got out with Brandon Kaiser, and a fight ensued in which Adams and Jacobs were shot by Kaiser.

Kaiser and Vazquez left the scene after the incident but were later arrested and face multiple felony charges.

On Friday, Oct. 11, the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed disciplinary charges against the three judges in connection with the altercation.

In the decision by the court, Adams, judge of the Clark County Circuit Court 1, will be suspended without pay for 60 days, effective immediately. Adams will then be reinstated to office at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Jacobs, judge of the Clark Circuit Court 2, will be suspended without pay for 30 days beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and will be reinstated to office at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.

Bell, judge of the Crawford Circuit Court, is to be suspended without pay for 30 days, also beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and will be reinstated at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, according to the court decision.

The Indiana Supreme Court said in the judgement:

This discipline terminates the disciplinary proceedings relating to the circumstances giving rise to these cases.

The court noted that Adams is already under interim suspension after pleading guilty in September to misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. He was charged with three counts of misconduct by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications. Bell and Jacobs were each charged with two counts of misconduct.

