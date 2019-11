× IMPD: 2 confirmed dead on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed two people are dead on the city’s near northeast side.

Around 4:19 p.m., IMPD said officers responded to the 2400 block of North Rural Street on a report of two persons down. When police arrived, they found two people dead inside a home.

Police do not have any suspect information as of the time of this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.