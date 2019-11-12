× Hoosiers will wake up to record cold temperatures Wednesday

Central Indiana’s winter preview has turned into a record setting week. On Monday we received 2.8″ of snow, breaking the record for the date. On Tuesday we dropped to a record low temperature of 8 degrees, breaking the record low of 14 degree set back in 1911. For Wednesday I’m forecasting a low temperature of 9 degrees. The would break the record low of 10 degrees set in 1986.

The temperature in Indianapolis has been below freezing since 3pm Monday. We should barely get above freezing Wednesday afternoon before a warming trend takes hold for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 30s Thursday, before warming into the 40s on Friday. We’ll stay sunny and dry through the weekend with highs remaining in the 40s.

Our weather has gone from one extreme to the other this fall.

More than a dozen counties across the state are still under Travel Advisories.

We st a record low Tuesday morning.

Lows will be in the single-digits Wednesday morning.

Wind chill be below zero Wednesday morning.

Highs will be barely get above freezing Wednesday afternoon.