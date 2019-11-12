Enter for your chance to win tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE!

Evansville beats No. 1 Kentucky 67-64 in Lexington

Posted 9:17 pm, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19PM, November 12, 2019

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 12: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts to a mistake by his team in the first half in the game against the Evansville Aces at Rupp Arena on November 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 1 ranked Kentucky Wildcats have fallen to the Evansville Purple Aces 67-64 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Evansville native and second-year Purple Aces coach Walter McCarty led his team to victory over his al la mater Kentucky Tuesday night. McCarty won the NCAA Championship with the Wildcats in 1996.

Guard K.J. Riley led Evansville with 18 points, followed by Sam Cunlife, who tallied 17.

Ketucky’s leading scorers were Immanuel Quickley, who put up 17, and Tyrese Maxey with 15 points.

The Wildcats shot just 4/17 from beyond the arch, an area where Evansville made 9 of their 30 attempts.

