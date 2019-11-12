× Evansville beats No. 1 Kentucky 67-64 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 1 ranked Kentucky Wildcats have fallen to the Evansville Purple Aces 67-64 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Evansville native and second-year Purple Aces coach Walter McCarty led his team to victory over his al la mater Kentucky Tuesday night. McCarty won the NCAA Championship with the Wildcats in 1996.

Guard K.J. Riley led Evansville with 18 points, followed by Sam Cunlife, who tallied 17.

Ketucky’s leading scorers were Immanuel Quickley, who put up 17, and Tyrese Maxey with 15 points.

The Wildcats shot just 4/17 from beyond the arch, an area where Evansville made 9 of their 30 attempts.