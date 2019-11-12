Find school closings and delays here
Enter for your chance to win tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE!

Monday night cold kicks off 64 hours below freezing in central Indiana

Posted 6:55 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18AM, November 12, 2019
Data pix.

Record low has been broken Tuesday morning with a couple more cold records on the line over the next 24 hours.  The average low this time of year is actually only 37°! (!!!)  It definitely should not be so dramatically cold this early in the season.  Beginning Monday night, we entered a 64-hour-long stretch of below freezing temperatures.  Check on neighbors and make sure all the animals in your life are safe and warm with access to water that won't be frozen.

The wildest part of this is to think about the fact that the official beginning of winter is more than another month away from today.

The cold front is now sliding into the east coast region and we're left watching high pressure settle in which will mean a long-lived break from accumulating snow but will also mean cold air is just settling in.  With the blanket of snow on the ground, cold air will have an even easier time sliding into central Indiana.

The high today is more than 30° below normal and could break another nearly hundred-year-old record.  Wind will gust to about 25 mph all afternoon, keeping wind chills extreme.

Another extremely cold start to the morning tomorrow with another chance to break a record low and should be the coldest morning we've had in seven months.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.