INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While the Veterans Day Parade has been canceled, Hoosiers will honor those who have served their country with a service at the Indiana War Memorial Monday morning.

The service, which was moved indoors to the Pershing Auditorium, begins at 11 a.m.

The memorial service will feature remarks from Bob Spanogle, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana. For more information, visit the Veterans Day Service website.