× Snow covers roads ahead of brutal wind chills

One to two inches of snow covered roads across central Indiana Monday evening. Heavier 2-3″ totals were common north of I-70. The combination of gusty winds and moderate snow combined to limit visibility through the evening. Unseasonably cold temperatures will cause roads to “flash freeze” in just a few hours tonight.

Temps fell during the day Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues through Tuesday morning.

1-2″ of snow is likely for Indianapolis.

Snow will continue through 6pm.

Snow will continue through 7 p.m.

Snow will end for northwestern Indiana 8 p.m.

Snow will end for western Indiana 9 p.m.

Snow will end in Indianapolis by 10 p.m.

Snow accumulation will be over for Indiana by 11 p.m.

Expect subzero windchill Tuesday morning.

Near record cold is likely for the next two days.