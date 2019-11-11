× Tracking snow for Central Indiana

That Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include our entire state now. Snow totals will be as high as 6″ in far northern Indiana but in Central Indiana we’ll be watching for rain transitioning into 1-3″ of snow. Not a significant amount but surely enough to make the evening rush difficult. Live Guardian Radar showing that areas in Northern Illinois and parts of Iowa have already had 1-3″ of snow accumulate overnight. That system is going to edge our way today. Early morning has been dry so far but we’ll see rain developing as early as 7am in our northern counties. By lunchtime we’ll be transitioning to a wintry mix and then on to snow for the rest of the day. Normally we would be warming until about 3pm but today we’ve already had today’s high temperature and will only cool the rest of the day. We’re now on the backside of that cold front and that northerly wind will pump in cold air quickly! As temperatures drop, we’ll see more and more snowflakes make their way to the surface. A lot of snow will fall but warm surface temperatures will really cut off the first of the snow, lowering snow accumulations. 1-2″ should manage to accumulate in Indianapolis with lower amounts south of Columbus and higher north of Carmel. Rain will be moving in throughout the AM commute causing minor delays. Lafayette will transition to snow around noon. Indianapolis will transition to snow between 1-3 today and Columbus will see snow taking over between 2-4pm. The snow may not be able to stick for an hour or two after it begins falling since the ground temperatures are very much above freezing. The bulk of the snow will be over by 9pm but flurries could continue through the night and into Tuesday morning.

After the snow comes the extreme cold! Temps will plummet into Tuesday morning; dropping into the teens and wind chills will actually be below zero. Temperatures will struggle all through the week. We really should still be getting well into the 50s this time of the year but we won’t be near that for the next seven days.