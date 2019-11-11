× Record snow Monday; record cold for Tuesday, Wednesday

Indianapolis set a daily snow fall record on Monday. The previous record was 1.2″ snow set back in 1995. With an official measurement of 2.3″ and a preliminary unofficial measurement of 2.8″. Either way, the previous record was exceeded by 1″. Heavier totals of up to 4″ were common north of I-70.

Now comes the second major weather issue for central Indiana. Low temperatures will plunge into the teens overnight, nearing record lows. Unseasonably cold temperatures will cause roads to “flash freeze” in just a few hours tonight. Bridges, overpasses and untreated neighborhood roads will icy and snow covered. A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 8 a.m. Tuesday and scores of schools have announced two-hour delays.

Temperatures dropped and record snow fell on Monday.

Travel Advisories are in effect for several counties across the state.

Indianapolis set a single-day snowfall record on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues through Tuesday.

Expect lows in the teens overnight.

Windchill will be below zero Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a very cold day with a few flurries.

Temperatures will stay below freezing Tuesday.

We’ll see near record lows Tuesday and Wednesday.