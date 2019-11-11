× New Palestine teen hit by truck while crossing U.S. 52 on bike

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a truck while attempting to cross a highway in New Palestine on his bicycle, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 7:15 a.m. Monday, responders were called to U.S. 52, near the intersection of School Street, in regards to a juvenile who had been struck.

Authorities say the 14-year-old New Palestine boy suffered internal injuries and head trauma when he was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by a 52-year-old New Palestine man. The teen was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis in critical condition but is expected to survive. The teen’s family was notified, and they are with him.

The driver of the truck cooperated with police and submitted to a routine blood-draw test for drugs and alcohol. At this time, authorities say they do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash. Witnesses told them the truck had its headlights on and did not appear to be speeding.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The teen is a student in the Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County. The school system is making counselors available for his fellow students.