LIVE BLOG: Snow falls in central Indiana amid Winter Weather Advisory

Posted 2:17 pm, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:48PM, November 11, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Snow is falling in central Indiana Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the whole state through Tuesday morning.

An accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected for most of central Indiana after rain in the afternoon, prompting hazardous driving conditions for the evening commute. Temperatures will dive into the teens by Tuesday morning.

We’ll be tracking the snow, road conditions and more here in our live blog.

Click here for our interactive radar. Check school closings and delays here.

Check the Indy Snow Force Viewer here to see how roads are being treated.

